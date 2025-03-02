Shakira has been forced again to suspend a concert of his tour Women no longer cry. To those of Lima and Medellín, now the show What was going to give this Sunday, March 2 in Santiago de Chile.

The reasons are oblivious to the artistas explained by the promoter, Fenix ​​Entertainmet. Thus, the expected concert of the Colombian at the National Stadium of Santiago will not finally be held and will be reprogrammed Due to technical problems in stage assembly and for security reasons.

According to the same statement, the land where the structure of the scenario of Barranquilla would be installed and its equipment presents Slopeswhich prevents the safe realization of the show. “The safety of all – public, technical team and the artist itself – is our top priority,” says the producer, ensuring that the new date will be announced soon.

In this way, and despite the setback for the artist, her team and fans, the organization reiterates its commitment to carry out the concert When optimal conditions for a “100%perfect show” are guaranteed.

Santiago’s is the third show that the artist has had to suspend after those of Medellín, in Colombia, which was postponed by Scenario structure problemsand that of Lima, in Peru, who could not take over health problems by suffering a gastritis.

Respect for this first setback, it transpired that Peru’s health authorities could impose a fine of more than $ 400,000 for the filtration of Shakira’s medical datawho was admitted to a Lima clinic.

The agency highlighted the obligation to maintain the confidentiality of personal medical data and recalled that the violation of that right can be sanctioned with a fine of up to 300 Tax Tax Units (UIT), equivalent to 1.6 million soles (about 414,000 euros).