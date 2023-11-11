Shakira It’s in Barcelona. He almost had to go through Barcelona, ​​although not for long, but long enough to solve some problems.

The woman from Barranquilla is paving the way because on November 20 she will have to go to the city’s National Court to answer for six tax crimes with the treasury of Spain.

Another complicated topic

All related to the alleged non-payment of income and wealth taxes in 2012, 2013 and 2014, in a fraud that, they say, is 14.5 million euros.

This weekend the Colombian will be in Barcelona, ​​accompanied by her children, who are coming to accompany her days before the gala ceremony of the Latin Grammy andOn November 16 in Seville, in which she is nominated for seven awards.

More problems?

His presence in Spain will help him adjust some ‘problems’ he has with his ex, Gerard Piqué, in relation to the days that he must spend with them, thanks to the agreement they reached in December 2022.

Piqué, for the moment, will take care of her children, while she goes to Seville and meets with the lawyers to confront the issue with the treasury.

It is noted that the relationship is difficult between her and the former Barcelona defender, especially when the topic of the negotiation of the custody of Sasha and Milan during the school year.

