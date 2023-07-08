Shakira is in London. It will be, once again, one of the celebrities attending the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Great Britain, Well, at least that’s what it looks like.

The story goes that for a long time she has been associated with the pilot of mercedes lewis hamilton, with whom he has been seen on several occasions.

(Tour de France: classifications, this is how Colombians go) (Egan Bernal ‘takes it cheap’ in stage 8 of the Tour de France)

Will it be true?

Due to the competition of Miami, United Statesthe Barranquillera and the British went out to dinner and one day after the competition they saw them on a yacht.

The alarms went off immediately and it was even said that they were starting a relationship, that they were taking the first steps, but that was never confirmed.

Later, the Barranquillera traveled to Barcelona and was present at the Grand Prix of the highest category of motorsport in the world.

Nobody confirms it

And at night, he was also seen with Hamilton in a restaurant in the Catalan capital, but no one has confirmed if the two have a loving relationship.

Shakira lives in Miami with her children. Sasha and Milan, after having reached an agreement with his ex-partner, the ex-soccer player, Gerard Piqué.

But so far they are only rumors about the relationship options that the singer has had with several important men in the world.

Shakira, everything indicates, that she will be present in the race this Sunday, but it is not known if she will bar Hamilton.

First-hand, her looks have been the talk of the networks. Some criticize her, but others praise the good taste of the Colombian.

(Jorge Luis Pinto, end of the novel, leaves Deportivo Cali)