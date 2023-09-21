Shakira did it again. The singer from Barranquilla premiered her new song this Wednesday, ‘El Jefe’, and caused a sensation again.

For the first time, the Colombian star ‘launched’ into the rhythms of regional Mexican music. The result, in the words of his fans, “a great presentation.”

And, for her most passionate followers, Shakira left one more hint in the middle of her process after separating from Gerard Piqué. On this occasion, the ‘fans’ say, a very strong ‘dart’ against Joan Piquéthe father of his ex-partner.

‘Shakira’s message to Piqué’s father’

Piqué and Shakira’s father. Photo: Screenshot CHANCE, YouTube Shakira

“Seven thirty the alarm went off and I wanted to be in bed, but I can’t… I’ll take the kids at nine”Shakira’s song begins.

“Same coffee, same kitchen, same old same routine, another shitty day, another day at the office. I have a boss who doesn’t pay me well.”

I arrive walking and he in a Mercedes Benz, he has me as a recruit, the very…”the lyric continues.

Then, after the chorus, the message that, the ‘fans’ say, would be a hint against Gerard Piqué’s father

“They say that there is no evil that lasts more than a hundred years. But my ex-father-in-law is still there

who does not step on a grave”Shakira sings.

In the video, his companions, in a funny way, try to cover his mouth.



“Shakira’s message to Piqué’s father”they comment on networks.

According to the press, Joan Piqué, Gerard Piqué’s father, had sent an eviction letter to the woman from Barranquilla, asking her to vacate her house in Barcelona, ​​after the divorce. However, that has never been confirmed.

Shakira continues to accumulate successes

This Tuesday, Shakira received Latin Grammy nominations in the Song of the Year category for “Acróstico” “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” and “TQG”, in the category of Record of the Year and Best Pop Song for “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”, as well as in the category of Best Fusion/Performance Urbana for “TQG”, making her one of the most nominated artists this year.

Earlier this month, Shakira received the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards. In honor of her award, Shakira gave a stunning performance of her biggest hits.

Additionally, Wyclef Jean presented her with the prestigious Vanguard Award in recognition of her global impact on music, followed by an emotional acceptance speech from Shakira.

Shakira’s performance became the most-viewed YouTube video of the VMAs and is the most shared video on the MTV channel in over a year, reaffirming her place in pop culture as a performance icon and stunning artist. visual.

