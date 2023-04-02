Madrid.- After the scandalous breakup that Shakira and Gerard Piqué starred a few months ago as a result of a infidelitythe Colombian singer a new stage is about to begin.

For some time it was speculated that the interpreter of ‘Día de Enero’ would move from Barcelona to the United States After his separation with the retired footballer, but due to adversities he had to delay his trip.

After it was announced that Shakira he would go to Miami together with his children to start a life away from Gerard Piqué, it was revealed that the artist’s father was in very poor health and could not travel, so he would have stayed longer in the hometown of his children, Sasha and Milan.

However, various media outlets have announced that the Barranquillera finally going to Miami between this weekend and the next week of April.

Apparently, the singer already has everything well organized for her move, so it is clear her great interest in leaving the mansion she once shared with the former Barcelona player as soon as possible.

According to Spanish media, Shakira was considering moving a few weeks before her parents, William Mebarak and Nidia Ripoll, but the sudden decline in her mother’s health caused slight changes in her schedule.

It seems that the celebrity is going with his entire family to the American continent, especially because he hopes that his father can undergo surgery in that place, so that he can recover some normality in his life.

It is said that the singer once again consulted the doctors responsible for caring for her parents to find out if it would be feasible for them to leave the country, obtaining an affirmative answer.

In fact, to avoid incidents during flight hours, Shakira would have ensured that the plane is adapted to the needs with medical equipment and a doctor who will keep them company.