The Public Prosecution Office of Barcelona announced, Friday, that it will seek more than eight years in prison for tax evasion against the Colombian star Shakira, who announced her refusal to conclude an agreement and expressed her intention to proceed with the case until trial.
Prosecutors in the Spanish region accuse the famous star of evading taxes worth 14.5 million euros between 2012 and 2014.
In the indictment, the public prosecutor also indicated that it would seek a fine of approximately 24 million euros for Shakira.
The judiciary must now decide on the conduct of the trial and announce the date it will start.
Shakira, who affirms her innocence of any tax evasion, announced the day before yesterday, Wednesday, her refusal to conclude an agreement with the Public Prosecution, expressing her intention to proceed with the case until trial.
Shakira’s agents stated that the possibility of reaching an agreement remains open until the start of the trial before a court in Barcelona, bearing in mind that the decision to officially refer the 45-year-old star to the court has not yet been issued.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the star’s lawyers condemned the “total violation” of her rights and the “arbitrary methods” used by the Public Prosecution Office, and stressed that the singer was “confident that the judiciary will prove that she is right.”
The public prosecutor accuses the singer of not declaring the value of her income to the Spanish tax authority during the years 2012, 2013 and 2014.
The public prosecutor says that Shakira had lived in Spain since 2011, but kept her tax headquarters in the Bahamas, classified as a tax haven, until 2015.
For their part, Shakira’s lawyers say that most of her income until 2014 came from her world tours, and that she did not live for periods of more than six months a year in Spain, a condition for determining her tax residency in the country.
The singer indicated in the statement, which was transmitted by her lawyers on Wednesday, that the Public Prosecution Office “is insisting on claiming the money” that the singer earned during her world tours and from the “The Voice” program, in which she was a member of the jury in its American version in the United States when she was not “resident in Spain.” distance”.
Also, Shakira confirmed that she had already paid 17.2 million euros to the Spanish tax authorities. Consequently, she no longer had “any debts to the Treasury for several years.”
And a court in Barcelona announced, last May, that it had rejected a request submitted by the singer to stop the prosecutions against her, on the grounds that she had not been residing in Spain during the years covered by the tax evasion charge, but that her tax headquarters was at the time in the Bahamas.
#Shakira #faces #severe #prison #sentence
Leave a Reply