After resolving his personal situation in Barcelona, Colombian singer Shakira left Spain and settled permanently in Miami, after her separation from former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué.

While the woman from Barranquilla begins her new life in Florida, Piqué and Clara Chia, her new partner, have a vacation trip, before the former Barcelona player has his first trip to Miami to see his children, in the midst of the agreement of the breach.

Likewise, this agreement has pending issues, such as the extracurricular activities of the children of Shakira and Piqué, Milan and Sasha, for which the lawyers for both parties will have a meeting in the coming days.

The song is full of references to the breakup of the barranquillera. Photo: Instagram: @clarachiamartii and YouTube: @Shakira

Shakira’s new problem: a plague of termites

Shakira, however, found herself with a problem that she has to solve immediately to establish her residence in Miami. That mess has nothing to do with her old partner.

Jordi Martín, the Spanish paparazzi who has lived pending both Shakira and Piqué after their breakup, assured on his YouTube channel that The Colombian faces a mess in her new home, a plague of insects.

“The insects took power,” Martín said on his channel. “Shakira cannot settle in her house because it is infested with termites,” added the also collaborator of the program El Gordo y la Flaca.

Martín explained that last week a fumigation company came to the property to try to solve the problem and thus allow Shakira and her children to quickly enjoy their new home.

SPORTS

More sports news