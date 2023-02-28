A lot of expectation was generated by the announcement of the interview with the Colombian Shakira in which he was going to talk about his recent musical themes. The big question was whether he was going to talk about his private life, that is, the relationship between his recent successes and the separation from the former soccer player. Gerard Piqué.

Well, in this interview, granted to Stars channeland broadcast through Nmas from Barcelona, ​​the Colombian woman touched on that sensitive subject of how Music has allowed him to cope with the break in his relationship with the former soccer player.

the broken dream

Shakira and Piqué just started their relationship

In part of the interview, given to journalist Enrique Acevedo, Shakira opened up: “I bought the story that a woman needs a man to complete herself, a family, I had that dream of having a family in which the children had a father and mother under the same roof.not all dreams come true,” said the artist without citing Piqué directly, but referring to her broken dream after the breakup.

However, the Colombian spoke of the catharsis that she has experienced through music, of heartbreak lyrics, and how he has faced pain thanks to his children.



“Life compensates you, and life did it with my two wonderful children who fill me with love… that fable that a woman needs a man… I have been emotionally independent. I have managed to understand it from another perspective, it’s enough for me to myself, when a woman faces the ravages of life, she comes out stronger, you have learned to know your weaknesses and accept your vulnerability. Express what you feel, that pain. Now I feel complete, because it depends on myself, and I have two children who depend on me,” he added.

And to close the topic, he made it clear that there are dreams that are broken.

“I have to be stronger than a lioness. It must be a strength like living a duel, accepting it, tolerating frustration, there are dreams that are broken and you have to pick up the little pieces from the ground.”

