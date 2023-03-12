‘BZRP Music Session #53’, Bizarrap and Shakira are news, after their participation in the presenter’s program Jimmy Fallon.

‘The Tonight Show’ has positioned itself as one of the most important cultural programs in the United States and the world in general, and the participation of the woman from Barranquilla broke records.

the confession

Shakira talked about everything, that is already known. She returned to play the theme of the end of the lyrics of the song, with the darts at Gerard Piqué, her ex-partner.

The Colombian spoke again and made a strong confession. The interpreter warned that although there are millionaire, successful and powerful women, they have feelings and she can express them according to how they have done in a relationship.

And it was the moment when he dropped the bomb: “I have believed that fable that a woman definitely needs a man, I have always been quite dependent on men, I have to confess it,” said Shakira

And she added: “I have been in love with love and I think that I have managed to understand this cartoon from another perspective and feel that I am enough of myself today. I have managed to feel that I am enough, which I thought could never happen.” .

Trip

the singer of Barranquilla is about to travel to Miami, United Statesto live, as was the agreement reached with Piqué last December.

He will do it with his childrenSasha and Milan, with whom he went to NY, and there is talk that the trip will be at the beginning of April.

