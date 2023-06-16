Shakira spoke again. In Spain, statements that the Colombian has given were leaked and in which she touched on difficult issues and of which they were not known.

‘El País’ had access to the statements in which he talks about everything. The media have already dedicated themselves to telling what the Barranquillera affirmed.



About the relationship of Pep Guardiola and Piqué, the singer said: “Gerard had a rather complicated relationship with Barça. With Guardiola he had a super tense relationship, of ‘you go or I go’. It was a situation that made him suffer a lot.”

she and pique

Shakira talked about how the relationship with Piqué began and what came after.

“I start to go out with him and, if I have a little free time, I prefer to go see him and not go to Bahamas to find my ex It was a situation that Gerard did not like at all,” he said.

And he added: “So, to appease Gerard’s jealousy a bit, which was natural because we didn’t have a consolidated relationship, there was a lot of insecurity on both sides and the wounds with my previous partner were open.”

“In 2011, when I started dating him, we hardly saw each other. He is 23 years old, ten years younger than me. Soccer player, handsome, with Playboy fame… he was crazy at that time. Right now he’s a great guy, but then he was crazy and he had no guarantee that things would go ahead or that we would start a family. I never imagined that I was going to live in this country for that boy with the beard who was incredible, but well, no more, ”he specified.

“How was I going to sacrifice everything for a boy I was meeting, out there robbing the cradle. Our relationship was very turbulent, it was a Dragon Khan, because our professional lives did not match, it was like mixing oil and water. I was a globetrotter and he had to stick to a schedule,” she said.

The tax problem

The Colombian defends herself and tries to convince the judges that she did not live in Spain stably until 2015, which is why it could not be said that she had fiscal residence.

In 2019 the scandal broke out, because the courts of Esplugues de Llobregat the signal of the fiscal problem.

“She was a nomad, a person without roots or stability. I have traveled at such an intense pace that I have been in three countries in the same day. It is one of the highest prices I have had to pay for my career. Those years I was breaking it worldwide with my music. He was everywhere, he lived in an airplane more than any pilot, ”he specified.



“My springboard to the rest of the world and it is my business center. I needed a place to find the person again and separate the public figure. It gave me privacy that I couldn’t find in another country and had the advantage of being 20 minutes from the United States,” he said.

Home Buying

Shakira admits, on the subject of buying homes, that it was the most “comfortable and private”: “I buy houses in places and that for me does not imply a commitment. I have houses in Uruguay, New York, Miami, Barranquilla, Nassau, Barcelona… I like them because it is the most comfortable way to be, when I go to stay I prefer to be in a house. Even during the tours I rent houses, ”she said.