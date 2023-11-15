The first edition of the Latin Grammy that are celebrated outside USA In its 24 years of history, they are finishing up the last details this Wednesday so that, before their landing in Seville, a gala in which the Colombian Shakira She is one of the most anticipated artists.

Meters and meters of red carpet still protected by plastic have already been laid out at the entrance of the Congress and Exhibition Palace (FIBES) from Seville, awaiting the arrival from mid-afternoon this Thursday of global stars such as Rosalía, Camilo or Maluma that have been turning the Spanish city into the epicenter of Latin music for some days now.

All the truth?

However, it is more likely that the headlines will be grabbed by the great figures who, in addition to their compositional talent, add their voice and image to hit songs, such as the Colombians Shakira, Karol G and Camilo, each of them with seven candidates.

Hot on their heels is the Argentine Bizarrap, with six candidates, while their compatriot María Becerra, the Spanish, appears with five. Pablo Alborán, the Puerto Rican Bad Bunny, Feid and the Mexican Natalia Lafourcade. Alejandro Sanz, the Spaniard who holds the most of these awards and who will also participate in the ceremony, will compete this year as a candidate in two categories.

Strong declarations

Shakira returns to Spain. The Colombian arrived on Tuesday at Seville accompanied by her children, Sasha and Milan.

“The most important music awards worldwide will be held this Thursday for the first time in our country and the Barranquilla will be one of those in charge of acting,” says Mundo Deportivo.

And he added: “And, in this context, the artist has given an interview to the magazine ‘HOLA!’ in which she has sent several poisoned ‘darts’ to her ex-partner, Gerard Piqué.

“In Spain, the years I was there, already established, I dedicated myself to raising my children and supporting my ex-partner’s career. My career suffered from being far from the music industry and where my work really is, which is in the United States,” he said.

