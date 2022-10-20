There is no one to stop her! After the long-awaited premiere of “Monotonia”, Shakira He went to his social networks to express all his gratitude not only to his fans, but also to those who continue to trust his talent over the years.

As is known, said single generated a lot of expectation among fans, as it talks about the romance that the singer had with Gerard Piqué and the reasons why they separated in June of this year.

Shakira will present her new song, “Monotonia”, accompanied by Ozuna. Photo: Capture/Shakira YouTube

Shakira’s post

Through his official Instagram account, Shakira He published a brief fragment of his official video for “Monotonia”, a theme that would be inspired by the controversial breakup of the Colombian and Gerard Piqué.

Likewise, she took the opportunity to thank Ozuna, with whom she collaborated on this song, as well as all the people who have been with her in this creation process.

“Thank you Ozu and all of you for the support and love you have given me from the shooting to the release of this song! Hope you like”, wrote on social networks.

Shakira happy for the support that “Monotonia” has received, which is a collaboration with Ozuna. Photo: Shakira/Instagram

What do the lyrics of “Monotonia” say?

days before the premiere, Shakira He was uploading several advance videos in which the lyrics of “Monotonía” were appreciated a little, as well as the rhythm of the song. “It was not your fault nor was it mine, it was the fault of the monotony”, was one of the first lines that were made public.