The singer from Barranquilla Shakira He left Barcelona this Sunday with his two children, Sasha and Milan, after an extensive and intricate separation process with former Barcelona player Gerard Piqué.

(You may be interested: Piqué was left behind: the kiss with which Shakira said goodbye to Barcelona)

Although the former soccer player surprised this Saturday with an explosive interview with his friend Gerard Romero, this Sunday the news regarding his personal life is only one: his children travel to Miami.

According to the reporter Andrés Guerra, from ‘La Vanguardia’, sources close to the ex-Barcelona player assure that he is quite angry.

According to Guerra, in his article entitled “Gerard Piqué’s tremendous anger over the hasty departure of Shakira and the children”, the world champion in 2010 would be disconcerted because he had not even been notified of the decision.

As established in the agreement that the couple signed in November, the singer could move with her children to the United States once the Christmas holidays ended, something that did not happen due to the worsening health of Shakira’s father.

On Thursday night, the doctors at the Teknon clinic where William Mebarak is admitted told Shakira that they could not operate on her father, as was the singer’s wish, so she made the decision not to delay any longer. his departure from Barcelona. At that time, Shakira contacted the heads of the schools in Barcelona, ​​where her children now study, and the chosen one from Miami, to consult them about the convenience of making the transfer at this time of the course.

(Read also: Piqué and what was not seen about his attitude towards his children: there is also controversy)

Piqué’s father, relentless: the other version

The Barranquillera published her flight with an Instagram story.

However, new information has been released in the Spanish press about Shakira’s departure.

As published in another note by the same journalist from La Vanguardia, with access to documents, Piqué’s father was the main actor in this decision. They report that Joan Pique He set a deadline for the Colombian to leave the house in which he lived, in Esplugues de Llobregat, through an eviction letter, and the deadline was April 30. Otherwise, according to this version, would have to pay compensation, according to what appears in the contract.



It happens that in September 2022 the ownership of the property passed from the hands of Piqué and Shakira to the company managed by Joan Piqué, BCN Two & Two SLas recorded in the Land Registry.

Thus, Shakira had to leave the house, just like her parents have to do, William Mebarak and Nidia Ripollbefore next April 30.

The artist has lived in Barcelona since 2011, the year in which her relationship with the former Spanish soccer player was made public. On June 4, she announced that they had separated and shortly after she expressed the desire to move to Miami.

Shakira and Piqué’s mansion in Barcelona.

The trip has been delayed several times due to the need to reach an agreement with

Piqué about the custody of the two children and the health problems of Shakira’s parents, who live in Barcelona and will also move to Miami. Shakira and Piqué reached an agreement in November for the artist to stay in charge of the minors in that American city.

Shakira says goodbye to Spain.

Last moments in that country with their children before heading to Miami on a private flight In less than 2 weeks Milan and Sasha start classes at their new school in that city 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/HwB1kVWQnj – Silver (@AbelPlata) April 2, 2023

SPORTS WITH EFE

More sports news