Shakira: emotional video with her parents and without her children, does she charge Piqué?

Shakira continues to give people something to talk about in recent days, not only because of the option of re-recording a song with Bizarre, but for what he does in his private life.

The Colombian has time for everything, but in the last hours on her social networks she posted a video in which the protagonists were her and her parents.

The feeling

At the moment he forgot about his job, his children and the big problem that the separation with the ex-soccer player has caused him, Gerard Piqué.

It is known that Piqué’s family did not share much with that of the Barranquillera and that she has been the center of criticism from the Barcelona player’s parents, even until after the separation.

Shakira has touched little on that subject, but the truth is that she defends her parents “cloak and dagger”, who have been supportive in these difficult times.

Already in Miami, United States, next to their children Sasha and Milan, The Colombian is a little more “calm” about the harassment of the media, although in recent days she would have already said that she feels harassed.

The video has already gone viral and in it Shakira introduces her parents, William Mebarack Chadid and Nidia del Carmen Ripoll Torradothe feeling that overwhelms her towards them.

The photos are accompanied by the interpretation of ‘Acrostic’, his last job, the same one that has generated him many successes and profits.

