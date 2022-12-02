Colombian singer Shakira and former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué signed this Thursday in a Barcelona court the agreement that will allow the artist to settle with her children, Milan and Sasha, in Miami (United States).

The agreement was reached after months of negotiations between their legal teams after their separation, announced this spring.

After signing the agreement, Gerard Piqué’s lawyer, Ramon Tamborero, explained to the press that “they are both calmer, more relaxed” and have thought “of the good of their children”.

The signing process took place “correctly, as was not expected otherwise, in front of the court, and from now on to wait for the sentence once the prosecutor approves the agreement,” said Tamborero.

