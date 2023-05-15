Barcelona refused to wait for the next game and was mathematically proclaimed champion of La Liga de España 2022/23 with four games to go with a clear victory in the derby against Espanyol (2-4)forged in the first twenty minutes with goals from Pole Robert Lewandowski and Alejandro Balde.

Xavi Hernández’s team had the twenty-seventh matchday in their pocket given their great difference over Real Madrid, the previous champion, and Atlético de Madrid.

It remained to know what day he would certify it. If he had played his two rivals, he would have celebrated without even playing at the RCDE Stadium. As he won the Carlo Ancelotti box on Saturday, he needed to prevail over the parakeet box if he didn’t want to wait any longer. No sooner said than done. It took him barely twenty minutes to seal the victory with goals from Lewandowski and Balde and to certify the championship, the first Xavi has achieved as coach of the Barça squad.

The most striking thing was that in the midst of the joy of the Catalans, the fans of the rival team decided to drown out the party. And they did it with the first song that Shakira dedicated to Gerard Piqué, former player of the Blaugrana club, who was champion because he was part of the list of players for the season.

They drown Piqué’s joy with Shakira’s song

In the Espanyol stadium, from before the game started, several darts came against Piqué.

The first, when the culé team warmed up, was that they put Shakira’s session with Bizarrap.

The video of the moment, a mockery against the former defender: trend in social networks.

‼️🎵🎶 The first song that plays in Cornellà when Barça jumps to warm up: Shakira’s against Piqué pic.twitter.com/zTOEUP9OPQ – Sports Carousel (@carousel) May 14, 2023

Later, when Barcelona shouted champion, a radical sector of the Espanyol fans began to sing Shakira’s song.

Some even insulted Piqué, who stopped playing soccer since last year, after his separation from Shakira.

Nazi ultras from Espanyol jump onto the pitch to attack the FC Barcelona footballers. They enjoy impunity in Spain. They sang Cara el Sol, put up a banner saying “Shakira belongs to everyone”, sang “Piqué your son belongs to Wakaso” and insulted Iñaki Williams with racist shouts. pic.twitter.com/cFCsQmbS43 — Fonsi Loaiza (@FonsiLoaiza) May 14, 2023

