It's almost time for the ball to start rolling in the stadium Athanasius Girardot, epicenter in which Independiente Medellín faces the Junior from Barranquilla for the second leg semi-final of the 2023-II League.

The stellar match, which will begin at 8 pm, Colombian time, will define the champion of the second semester. The Barranquilla team arrives with an advantage for the match after winning the first leg 3-2 at the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla.

There are millions of people who will closely follow the grand final, one of them is Shakira, who does not forget his heart's team and decided to use social networks to express his love for his city club.

The singer born in Barranquilla retweeted an image of Junior on her social networks with a motto that caused a wave of praise: Remember that Junior is your dad.

This is not the first time that Shakira or her family have shown their love for the 'Shark'. A few weeks ago, her son Milan was seen at the Metropolitan stadium watching a red-and-white team's game up close.

