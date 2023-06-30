The wedding of Marc Piqué, the ex-soccer player’s brother, has already passed Gerard Piquéwho attended with his girlfriend, Clara Chia Martibut the echoes of the celebration do not stop.

As is known, Piqué’s children, Sasha and Milan, could not attend due to the impediment of their mother, the Colombian Shakira.

The couple was criticized because they wanted to go unnoticed, but that did not happen at any time.

“They tried to go unnoticed. They tell me that there were speeches and Piqué did not give any speech. In fact, they did not dance at the drinks either, they went home early. I think they wanted to give prominence to the couple,” said the communicator Adriana Dorronsoro, a journalist from AR.

The accomplice?

Photo: Instagram: @3gerardpique / Europa Press

What was known after this wedding is the subject of many comments on social networks, and it is the very close relationship that Clara Chía and Maria Valls, the wife of Marc Piqué.

Apparently, they have become great friends and accomplices. It has been known that the two couples have created a very close circle and that they have even taken several trips together, one of them to Paris.

“In the first images we saw of Clara Chía with Gerard in La Cerdanya, they were with her brother, Marc, and his then girlfriend, María,” says Vanitatis.

But there is more, the report adds that the couple has even shared moments in which it was Shakira’s house.

“A few weeks ago, moreover, the two couples returned to spend a few days in the house that Piqué and Shakira bought for themselves in this Pyrenean region. Some neighbors saw them walking along the roads near the Segre river and later in their residence, enjoying the garden ”.

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia.
Photo: Screenshot of CHANCE, from EUROPA PRESS. Screenshot of !HELLO!

Given this information, the journalist Jordi Martin, who keeps track of everything that happens with Piqué and his girlfriend, commented in a video that the Colombian Shakira was reluctant to allow her children to attend the wedding, precisely because she would have felt betrayed by the now wife of his ex-brother-in-law, who would have hidden from him at the time the appearance of Clara in Piqué’s life.



“Shakira is very disappointed with her ex-sister-in-law, María Valls, Marc Piqué’s wife. The singer and María Valls have always had an excellent relationship, but what Shakira interprets is that the woman betrayed her last summer when she found out that Piqué had a relationship with Clara Chía and hid it from her. The Colombian decided to cut her losses with Marc and María, and for this reason she was not very amused that her children attended that wedding, ”she said.

