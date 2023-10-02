Shakira has been a sensation in recent weeks thanks to her global launch with Fuerza Regida. The single ‘The Boss’ It tells the story of employers’ mistreatment of their workers and is dedicated to Lili Melgar, the nanny who was fired by Gerard Piqué and did not receive her compensation.

The Colombian singer relaunched her musical career, after ending a 12-year relationship with Gerard Piqué, who allegedly cheated on her with Clara Chía while she was doing her tours and concerts.

Shakira’s new life

There is something very positive here for them and that is that they have a sense of normality

After the turbulent separation of the former soccer player, the Colombian singer decided to leave Barcelona behind to live in Miami and boost his artistic career with several global hits: ‘El Jefe’, ‘Music Session #53’, and ‘TQG’.

Shakira told in an interview on Billboard what her new life is like in the United States, far from the controversy she caused in Spain and taking refuge in her children, Milan and Sasha, and the music that has always accompanied her.

According to what was revealed by the singer, His two children with Piqué were the most benefited of the change in life they had in recent months, since the United States offers them better quality.

“There is something very positive for them here and that is that they have a sense of normality. It was very difficult there.”indicated the Barranquilla woman.

These are ordinary children here.

One of the most notable changes that Shakira’s family has had is the tranquility that is felt in Miami, where she and her children are not as harassed by the press as they were in Catalonia.

“We had paparazzi at the door of the house every day. “They are ordinary children here,” she stated.

In addition, Milan and Sasha, who inherited Gerard Piqué’s love for sports, have more freedoms living in Miami, they can attend various events and matches of different disciplines: They have been seen at baseball and soccer games.

Finally, he revealed how he is adapting to Miami: “I am still in the process (…) The last time I lived here I was about 21 years old. Miami has changed. “I was always too lazy to go out and my favorite outfit was my pajamas, now I spend more time with my children,” Shakira said.

Problems for Shakira

Shakira is in trouble again for tax fraud in Spain. The Economic Crimes Prosecutor’s Office filed a complaint against the Colombian artist for her alleged involvement in a tax fraud of 6,686,502 euros.

This is not the first time that Shakira has been accused of defrauding the Spanish state and falsifying tax reports. This second case is based on Shakira’s tax return for the year 2018 and covers the Personal Income Tax (IRPF) and the Wealth Tax (IP).

According to the information provided by the Spanish Prosecutor’s Office, Shakira would have participated in a complex network of tax haven companies to avoid paying millionaire sums of money corresponding to taxes.

The Spanish justice system is investigating whether this scheme was designed with the purpose of evading their tax obligations in Spain and it was for this reason that the accusation was presented before the courts of Esplugues de Llobregat, in Barcelona.

The singer of hits like ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ had already been investigated a few years ago for the same accusation and while she was married to former soccer player Gerard Piqué. The Spanish justice system opened a complaint for taxes from the years 2012 to 2014.

However, Shakira has maintained her innocence in all previous cases and has affirmed that it has always complied with its tax obligations in accordance with the law. According to what he revealed, since 2011 paid more than 90 million euros to the tax authorities of Spain.

