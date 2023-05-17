Shakira continues to occupy the top positions of the trends in the different social networks. The singer from Barranquilla, one of the most beloved artists in the world, has not stopped receiving praise for the release of ‘Acrostic’, an emotional song dedicated to her children, Milan and Sasha. However, not even with the consent does she save herself from the controversies with his ex-partner, the ex-soccer player Gerard Piqué.

In the last hours, while the video is positioned as one of the most viewed on platforms, it became known that the presence of minors in the recording would not have been agreed with Piqué.

The situation, after Shakira was the one who asked to protect her children from media exposure, would have caused a lot of disagreement in the former player’s environment.

Piqué, surprisingly, found out about his children’s appearance in the song in an incredible way: by watching the video.

Shakira does not warn him and Piqué surprises with his reaction to the video for ‘Acrostic’

Until the launch, Shakira had insistently clamored for the media to leave her children alone. The exhibition, given the echo of the break with Piqué, had even motivated the writing of a last-minute letter. However, it seems that things have changed.

The journalist Lorena Vásquez, one of the ‘Mamarazzis’ who revealed the separation of Shakira and Piqué, assured that Piqué had no idea that his children would appear in the video, much less that they would sing.



“Gerard Piqué has learned that his children participate in this video clip, when the video has seen the light. He did not know it, nor had he been asked for permission, nor authorization and nor his children, it seems, that they had not told him either “said Vásquez in his last program on ‘Antena 3’.

“What surprises me the most about all this is that if your children appeared in a place, you would have to ask the other parent for permission,” added the reporter, who said that Piqué’s reaction was pure surprise.

Then, accurately, she concluded: “I think that if she asks in a statement that her children’s privacy be respected and, suddenly, they appear in a musical theme that will go around the world. NOr I understand that she first asks that they be protected and then she takes them out“.

