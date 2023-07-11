Shakira is cheering on the 2023 Formula 1 season. In the middle of a monotonous championship, in which the dominance of the Dutchman Max Verstappen heralds a new title to his name, the singer from Barranquilla has won all eyes due to his recent visits to the ‘paddock’.

And the rumors of an alleged relationship with lewis hamiltonthe great figure of Mercedes, have added something ‘spicy’ to the ‘show’ of the highest category of world motorsport.

After the appearance at the Miami GP, Shakira has not “saved anything” at the Spanish and Silverstone GPs. In the first of her, she present after leaving her children with the former player Gerard Piqué, the images of the party in which she participated together with the great guests at the Grand Prix celebration drew attention.

And now, after breaking into the race in Great Britain, they meet again Images of Shakira in what would have been the incredible party after seeing Lewis Hamilton achieve a new podium in F1.

Shakira, stunning after seeing Hamilton

Photo: Andrej Isakovic and Dai Kurokawa. AFP

To the race at Silverstone, Shakira arrived with a ‘look’ very similar to Hamilton.

Wearing a ‘top’ with a corset, the woman from Barranquilla decided to wear leather pants, with a wide boot, as Hamilton, a fashion lover, has used in other F1 events.

This, in addition to wearing square-framed sunglasses.

Then, according to the British ‘Daily Mail’, it was time for the party.

Shakira would have arrived at the prestigious center of the Chiltern Firehouse, one of the most luxurious restaurants in London, after watching the race at Silverstone.

The photos show that he preferred a more casual ‘look’. Her ‘outfit’ was relaxed: she wore ‘jeans’ and a black blouse.

According to ‘Infobae’, citing other reports, Shakira “was up until the wee hours of the morning having fun with her friends.”



Previously, Shakira had been photographed at the exit of the same place.

And despite the rumours, no meeting with Hamilton in England has been confirmed.

Shakira last night at Chiltern Firehouse in London! 🇬🇧📸 Shak last night at London’s Chiltern Firehouse restaurant! pic.twitter.com/RimWxOz33I — ShakiraMedia (@ShakiraMedia) July 8, 2023

