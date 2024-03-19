Much has been said about the divorce of Gerard Piqué and Shakirawho decided to end their love relationship after more than 12 years of coexistence, which left them as a fruit of love for their children. Milan and Sasha.

Everything exploded in 2022, when the celebrities announced that they were no longer together, the press in Spain He followed every step of the former soccer player and the Colombian to determine the causes of such a decision.

Catalan media revealed that Gerard Piqué he would have been unfaithful on several occasions Shakiratheir night outings to exclusive clubs in Barcelona with friends and beautiful women they questioned him.

Some people who went to these places or who worked there explained some time after the scandal that the former Spanish player had a reserved VIP room where he courted some 'guests' privately.

These outings hidden from the press would have been carried out while the Colombian singer was not at home, it has even been said that the world champion with Spain in 2010 began his romantic relationship with his current girlfriend. Clara Chia despite continuing to live under the same roof with Shakira.

Given this rumor, which to this day has not been denied, other information emerged that said that Shakira She realized her husband's infidelity because when he came home from his tours and concerts, she found the jam jar empty in the refrigerator, a strange situation, since not even anyone Pique nor to Milan and Sashahis children, liked the product.

However, the singer herself decided to go out and settle this rumor and explained in an interview with Sunday Times that “it is not true” that the empty jam jar exposed Piqué's infidelity.

Furthermore, the Barranquilla woman, who now lives in Miami (United States) with his two children, tried to close the wave of questions about his separation by saying that he sacrificed some issues from his personal and private life to be with the former Barcelona player.

“For a long time I put my career on hold to be by Gerard's side so he could play football. There was a lot of sacrifice for love,” he said.

In another interview with This Morning, Shakira was consulted about the song 'Te felicito' with the reggaetoneror Rauw Alejandro and specifically about the moment his head is in the refrigerator.

“Say what you were looking for,” journalist Alison Hammond tells the Colombian. She responded that “I was going to the refrigerator to find the truth,” but she did not specify what she was referring to with her phrase.

