The singer Shakira (Barranquilla, 45 years old) has categorically denied this Saturday, December 3, the rumors about an alleged romantic relationship with her surf instructor. She has done so through a statement, in which she has asked that these “speculations” be put aside, since at this moment she does not have “any partner” and she is totally focused on the well-being of her two children. her. “Out of respect for my children and the vulnerable moment they are going through, I ask the media to stop the speculation. I have no partner and no illusion other than dedicating myself entirely to my children and their well-being, ”writes the Colombian artist in the note that she has sent to the Efe news agency and other media.

In addition, sources from the singer’s environment have made it clear that Shakira only has a professional relationship with her monitor, who, in addition, also previously taught her two children and even, at the time, Gerard Piqué, as they explain. Since her separation, which was made public at the beginning of June 2022 after more than a decade of relationship with the former Blaugrana soccer player, this is the third time that Shakira has spoken of the vital moment in which she finds herself. She the first time she did it in an interview in the magazine Elle, last September, in which she said that both she and the athlete had to rethink their careers in pursuit of their relationship and their family and that music had become their refuge after the breakup. An interview in which she also reflected the hard time her children are going through, surrounded by photographers every time she leaves the house with them. The second time would be at the beginning of November, when the ex-partner reached an agreement on the custody of her two children and she issued a joint statement. Now Shakira speaks again asking for respect and denying that she has a new partner.

More information

The denial of these speculations comes two days after Shakira and former Barcelona soccer player Gerard Piqué signed the custody agreement for their two children before the court of first instance and family number 18 in Barcelona. Almost a month ago, the Colombian artist and the former soccer player announced that they had reached an agreement on their separation. The pact includes that Shakira will go to live in Miami (Florida, USA) with the couple’s two children, Sasha, 11, and Milan, nine. Piqué, who does have a new sentimental relationship, will be able to go see them as many times as he wants and the expenses of these trips will be borne by both of them, according to the terms of the agreement that came out at the time. “We have signed an agreement that guarantees the well-being of our children and that will be ratified in court, as part of a merely formal procedure,” both said in a brief statement. “Our sole objective is to provide them with the greatest security and protection, and we trust that their privacy will be respected. We appreciate the interest shown and we hope that the children can continue with their lives with the necessary privacy, in a safe and calm environment.

Shakira, 45, and Gerard Piqué, 35, met shortly before the World Cup held in South Africa in the summer of 2010. Months later they made their relationship official; As he has recounted on occasion, details such as their birthdays being exactly a decade apart (she was born on February 2, 1977; he, on February 2, 1987) made them feel that they were “predestined to meet.” Her first child was born in January 2013; the second, just two years later. In 2017, she thought about leaving her job, as she has recounted on occasion.

For a few months, in addition to her personal life and her music, Shakira has also been in the news for her problems with the Spanish Treasury and her trial for tax fraud. The Prosecutor’s Office presented its conclusions on the process before the summer and requests for it a sentence of eight years and two months for defrauding the Treasury of 14.5 million euros between 2012 and 2014, by avoiding the payment of Personal Income Tax and Tax on Heritage. Therefore, the Public Ministry requests the payment of a fine of 23.7 million. Having ruled out the possibility of an agreement, last September the judge decided that there would be a trial. The date is missing. When it is done, Shakira will have to return from Miami to sit on the bench.