This Saturday, December 3, the singer Shakira issued a statement in which he asked that speculation about his personal life be put aside, after his separation from Gerard Piqué. Similarly, he flatly denied having a special bond with his surf instructor. In this sense, he stated that currently “he has no partner”.

“Out of respect for my children and the vulnerable moment they are going through, I ask the media to stop the speculation. I have no partner and no illusion other than dedicating myself entirely to my children and their well-being ”, clarified the interpreter of ‘Waka waka’, according to information from EFE.

Shakira and her children will soon settle permanently in the United States. Photo: diffusion

Who is the young man who was associated with Shakira?

After the separation of Shakira and PiqueMany want to know what the sentimental situation of the Colombian is. Therefore, every time she is seen with a companion, theories begin about whether or not she is a new suitor.

A few days ago, images were released in which the interpreter of “Ojos así” was seen very close to Gorka Ezkurdia, a 22-year-old surf coach who was with the singer on a beach in Cantabria. However, the 45-year-old artist denied any relationship with him.

Shakira would have found love in Gorka Ezkurdia. Photo: composition LR/ Gerson Cardoso/ @shakira/Instagram/ @elgordoylaflaca/Instagram

The images of Shakira and Gorka Ezkurdia on the beaches of Spain

Recently, the programThe fat and the skinny” spread images of Shakira, who was seen accompanied by Gorka Ezkurdia in a surf class on a beach in Cantabria. Immediately, speculation arose about whether it would be her new partner or if they were planning a new relationship.

“On Thursday I received the information that Shakira was going to take a trip with her children. She really likes surfing and I was told it was a very hermetic getaway. When I arrived in Cantabria, My surprise was that I found this surf instructor in the house with Shakira”, commented the journalist Jordi Reyna.

Why did Shakira and Piqué decide to call their first child Milan?

In January 2013, the first child of Shakira and Gerard Piqué came into the world in a clinic in Barcelona. Hours later, the power of social networks was already circulating the name of the heir to the Colombian singer. Finally, it was learned that the little boy was registered as Milan Piqué Mebara.

According to sources close to the ex-partner, they decided to call their son after the meaning of Milan: dear, gracious and loving in Slavic. In ancient Roman, enthusiastic and industrious; and in Sanskrit, unification. Also, because it reminded Piqué of a soccer team.