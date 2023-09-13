The Colombian singer Shakira received recognition for her career this Tuesday at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) gala in New Jersey (USA), and he dedicated it especially to his Latin followers from around the world.

Shakira, singer of “Hips Don’t Lie,” made history tonight by becoming the first Latin American artist to receive the “Video Vanguard Award,” joining a list of stars that includes Madonna, David Bowie and Beyoncé, as announced by the music channel.

First she thanked MTV, a music channel that she said has accompanied her since she was 18; Then she listed a series of collaborators who have supported her “visual story,” and finally she addressed a group closer to her heart: his children and his fans.

“To my children, Milan and Sasha, who are here cheering me on, and make mom feel like she can do anything. And to my fans, thank you for being my army, helping me in all the battles,” he declared, in English.

“This is for you, my Latin American people, inside and outside this country: thank you for inspiring me, giving me strength and the desire to move forward,” he concluded, with a big smile and raising the golden award in his fist.

The Colombian starred just before a show in which she compressed her hits into a fast-paced 10-minute medley in which she had time to dance, move her famous hips, “surf” over the audience and climb a podium that rose in the air.

Shakira and her children. Instagram photo

Wearing a flesh-colored dress with diamonds that she later changed for a showy skirt with fringes, Shakira sang “Loba” to him “Monotonía”, Objection”, “Wheneven Wherever” and one of the songs of the year, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”.

It was this last song that she dedicated the most time to, with the audience chanting the lyrics full of allusions to her ex-husband, footballer Gerard Piqué, and the female empowerment phrase “women no longer cry, women make money.”

In the statement announcing the award, those responsible for MTV They highlighted that “Shakira is a truly global force who continues to inspire and influence with her unique musical skill and talent.”

“She is a reference for women around the world and one of the first artists to lead the globalization of Latin music,” said Bruce Gillmer, head of Music at Paramount, the company that owns MTV.