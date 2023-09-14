Shakira declares ‘the end’ of Piqué: the Colombian’s unexpected move

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Gerard Piqué and Shakira.
KingsLeague Twitter, Shakira’s Youtube
Gerard Piqué and Shakira.
The singer is preparing another ‘hard blow’ for her ‘ex.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Shakira continues to be in the news after receiving recognition for his career this Tuesday at the gala of the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) in New Jersey (USA)and he dedicated it especially to his Latin followers around the world.
The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer made history by becoming the first Latin American artist to receive the “Video Vanguard Award” tonight, joining a list of stars that includes Madonna, David Bowie or Beyoncé, as announced by the music channel.
(Shakira: critic hit her with everything and ‘finished’ her for her ‘revenge’ against Gerard Piqué)(Luis Díaz: relive the great goal with which he is nominated for best goal of the month)
Another success is coming
In the statement announcing the award, those responsible for MTV highlighted that “
“Shakira is a true global force who continues to inspire and influence with her unique musical skill and talent.”
“She is a reference for women around the world and one of the first artists to lead the globalization of Latin music,” he stated. Bruce Gillmer responsible for Music at Paramount, the company that owns MTV.
Everything indicates that another assault is coming between Shakira and Gerard Piqué, according to the media Spain.
The title of his new song will be ‘El Jefe’. Because? “Well, because ‘The Boss’ was the nickname given to the Barranquilla by Gerard Piqué’s gang of friends, since he never wanted to go out with them and there was a rumor that the former player had to ask permission to party,” says the Spanish newspaper AS.
And he added: “‘La Patrona’ was another of the nicknames that the former soccer player’s friends had given him, so it is expected that this new song will once again be full of darts for the one who was his partner for ten years and who shares two children: Milan and Sasha.”
(Camilo Vargas: his story of patience to shine in the Colombian National Team)
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Shakira #declares #Piqué #Colombians #unexpected #move
Leave a Reply