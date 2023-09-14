Shakira declares ‘the end’ of Piqué: the Colombian’s unexpected move

Shakira continues to be in the news after receiving recognition for his career this Tuesday at the gala of the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) in New Jersey (USA)and he dedicated it especially to his Latin followers around the world.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer made history by becoming the first Latin American artist to receive the “Video Vanguard Award” tonight, joining a list of stars that includes Madonna, David Bowie or Beyoncé, as announced by the music channel.

Another success is coming

In the statement announcing the award, those responsible for MTV highlighted that “

“Shakira is a true global force who continues to inspire and influence with her unique musical skill and talent.”

“She is a reference for women around the world and one of the first artists to lead the globalization of Latin music,” he stated. Bruce Gillmer responsible for Music at Paramount, the company that owns MTV.

Everything indicates that another assault is coming between Shakira and Gerard Piqué, according to the media Spain.

The title of his new song will be ‘El Jefe’. Because? “Well, because ‘The Boss’ was the nickname given to the Barranquilla by Gerard Piqué’s gang of friends, since he never wanted to go out with them and there was a rumor that the former player had to ask permission to party,” says the Spanish newspaper AS.

And he added: “‘La Patrona’ was another of the nicknames that the former soccer player’s friends had given him, so it is expected that this new song will once again be full of darts for the one who was his partner for ten years and who shares two children: Milan and Sasha.”

