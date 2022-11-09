Shakira He grabbed headlines in recent days for his separation from soccer player Gerard Piqué. In addition to having released the hit “Monotony”, The Colombian does not stop making news, but this time for a different reason. On this occasion, she posed with part of the “The night before” collection.

On her Instagram account, Shakira posted a video showing her involvement with the British brand. Burberry. As expected, many comments were generated that praised the singer for her elegance and confidence projected in the video.

“!Spectacular! You look super divine! I congratulate the brand for the excellent model!”, “Stepping strong”, “The collection is divine, and the looks look spectacular”, are part of the positive messages that the artist born in Barranquilla received.

Users show their support for Shakira in comments. Photo: capture/ Instagram/ Shakira

“Monotonia”, Shakira’s new hit

Shakirain collaboration with reggaeton Ozunareleased “Monotonia” on October 19, a bachata genre song that has become a trend in recent weeks and already has more than 92 million views on YouTube.

Although it has not been confirmed or denied by the Colombian artist, many believe that the topic is aimed at the soccer player Pique because coincidentally it came out when there was talk of the separation between the two.

The 90’s version of “Monotony”

Social networks have great power, so much so that they turned Shakira’s “Monotonía” into a resounding success: the song sounds everywhere. This has caused many content creators to make their own versions of the theme.

One of the videos that has been trending the most is one in which a music producer reverts the song of the interpreter of “Ojos Así” from bachata to rock of the 90s. Electric guitar and drums resources were used to achieve the 90s effect .