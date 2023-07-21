The year 2023 is being the year of Shakira (Barranquilla, Colombia, 46 years old). After a complicated 2022 in which she had to deal with her breakup with former soccer player Gerard Piqué and the consequent media coverage that the news generated, the Colombian singer is experiencing one of the sweetest years of her artistic career: musical successes, awards and international recognition. This is demonstrated by the fact that last night, accompanied by her two children, Milan, 10, and Sasha, eight, the one from Barranquilla received eight awards at the Premios Juventud gala, which were held in San Juan (Puerto Rico).

The singer became the great protagonist of the night ―she was also during the day when it was learned that a second legal case had been opened against her for possible tax fraud―, being the artist who received the most awards, as well as the distinction of Agent of Change. But the most commented thing of the night was not her appointment, but her speech upon receiving it, which moved everyone present, including her two children. Taking advantage of the moment, Shakira wanted to dedicate a few words to them for being her inspiration. “When my son [Milan] He sadly tells me that a friend of his wants to change the color of his skin because he doesn’t feel part of it or that someone else is being pushed aside because of his preferences. It only remains for me as a mother to show him that he doesn’t have to remain silent, that he can raise his hand, can use his voice and can complain about that and everything with which he disagrees. I am very, very relieved to see that this young man knows how to do it, ”she assured.

He also wanted to address the young people who were watching the gala live and thank them for their commitment to achieve a better society together: “Your social networks amplify the news that concern us and reveal stories that would not be known if it weren’t for you.” In addition, he pointed out that non-conformist youth are those who “question things, point out injustices and seek the truth.”

Shakira wanted to make a social criticism and plea for diversity, continuing with the anecdote she told about her son Milan: “People are still discriminated against because of their sexual preferences, skin color or social class.” The artist has always been committed to social causes, as she has demonstrated since her beginnings in the world of music. 26 years ago, she inaugurated the Barefoot feet Foundation (with which it seeks to promote quality public education among boys and girls at risk of exclusion in Colombia). Now, he tries to transmit those same fighting values ​​to his children. “I want them to understand that to be a change agent you don’t have to be a female pop star, you don’t have to have a foundation, you don’t have to be a politician or hold a position of power or be famous or rich.”

Shakira hugs her son Milan at the Premios Juventud gala, held on July 20 in Puerto Rico. William r Martorell (Getty Images)

The singer knows that she would not be where she is without the support of her followers, who accompany her in each of her steps. As she could not be otherwise, there was no lack of fans of the Colombian in the venue where the Premios Juventud were held, who cheered her every time she went on stage to collect an award. It was her night and the fact that the organization had to set a table for her to leave the awards shows it. “When I had doubts, you made me believe in myself again. When I feel fragile, you give me strength. You have protected me and have been loyal. It is because of you that I want to be a better artist and a better person”, thanked the singer. In addition to receiving the distinction of Change Agent, the Colombian woman won the award for best song for my exfor her collaboration with the Argentine producer Bizarrap, full of criticism of her ex-partner, former soccer player Gerard Piqué.

But despite being a great night, it was not a great day for the one from Barranquilla. Hours before, Shakira found out through the media that a Spanish judge had opened a second legal case for tax fraud in personal income tax and assets in 2018. A complaint that adds to the trial that is pending for defrauding 14.5 million euros between 2012 and 2014. “To be an agent of change, you only have to differentiate between what is right and what is wrong,” she announced during her emotional speech hours after hearing the news. In her case, it will be a judge who next November will determine if she knows how to differentiate when it comes to taxation.