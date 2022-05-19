Dave beat out stars such as Adele, Sheeran, Ray and Coldplay to be crowned Songwriter of the Year, while the Best Album award went to Laura Muola for her critically acclaimed album Pink Noise.

“I am really happy from the bottom of my heart to be here among the people I respect…these are the people who are underappreciated,” Miola told Reuters on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.

Shakira was honored with a special international award at the events organized by the IFOR Academy in Britain.

“There is a lot of talent out there and I’m happy today that there are so many platforms for new songwriters and creators to tap into,” she told reporters.

Sheeran won the award for the song that was presented the most times for his hit song “Bad Habits” or “Bad Habits”.