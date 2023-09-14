The Colombian singer Shakira received recognition for his career this Tuesday at the gala of the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) in New Jersey (USA)and he dedicated it especially to his Latin followers around the world.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer made history by becoming the first Latin American artist to receive the “Video Vanguard Award” tonight, joining a list of stars that includes Madonna, David Bowie or Beyoncé, as announced by the music channel.

(Colombia National Team: when does it play again in the eliminatory? Rival, time and channel)(Camilo Vargas: his story of patience to shine in the Colombian National Team)

First she thanked MTV, a music channel that she said has accompanied her since she was 18; Then she listed a series of collaborators who have supported her “visual story,” and finally she addressed a group closer to her heart: her children and her fans.

“To my children, Milan and Sasha, who are here cheering me on, and making mom feel like she can do anything. And to my fans, thank you for being my army, helping me in all the battles,” she declared, in English.

“This is for you, my Latin American people, inside and outside this country: thank you for inspiring me, giving me strength and the desire to move forward,” he concluded, with a big smile and raising the golden award in his fist.

The painful ones

Alessandro Lequiowho is always in the middle of controversies and who works in Telecinco (now let’s see) he launched against the Colombian.

In his space, Lequio went against the Barranquilla for the lyrics of the latest songs.

“He is an international star who triumphs on the most prestigious stages and receives the most important awards and does not need to seek prominence at all by seeking revenge on Piqué,” he said.

And I add: “We are not going to take away the pain he felt, because we have all gone through that pain at some point in our lives.”

Regardless of the successes he has had, the journalist did not stop in his criticism of the Barranquilla woman.

“If you have a wound and you don’t stop putting your finger in. Two things happen to you: the first is that it continues to hurt and the second is that it does not heal. Second thing I want to say is that last night I was watching a movie with my daughter. You in Boston and I in California. My daughter watching the movie told me that she didn’t want her parents to separate from her. The children suffer and this is constantly reminding them that I am the good one and he is the bad one. “It seems to me that this is a mistake,” she said.

And he stated: “Sometimes Shakira behaves like a fifth-class singer, who seeks scandal to try to sell four albums.”

(RCN vs Caracol: this is how the fight over the rating of the match between Colombia and Chile ended)