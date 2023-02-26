the singers Shakira and Karol G. They have published this Friday the song titled “TQG” (“You were big”), in whose lyrics their followers see new allusions to their ex-partners, the former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué and the Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA, respectively.

“You, going out to look for food; and me, thinking that it was the monotony,” Shakira says in the song.

And the future?

He also assures: “Seeing you with the new one hurt me, but I’m set ‘for’ my thing / I forgot what we lived through, that’s what offended you”, a letter that on social networks is understood as a direct allusion to Piqué, who has become the source of inspiration for his latest songs after the sentimental breakup.

Also Shakira (Barranquilla1977) has won another three awards as Female Pop Artist of the Year, Pop Collaboration of the Year and Song of the Year-Urban Pop for “Te felicito” with Puerto Rican Rauw Alejandro, the first of this trilogy of songs dedicated to her ex-partner, Gerard Piqué.

It is not known what is coming. Shakira intends to go live in Miami, United States, with her children, Sasha and Milan, but this has not been possible.

Piqué continues with his business. the kings league it is his ‘toy’ with which he has fun and also invoices.

This release comes after the great media stir caused by Shakira’s previous song, session #53 with the Argentine producer Bizarrap, which in just two weeks accumulated almost 162 million views on platforms such as Spotify.

‘Active’ calculations based on plays of these songs on Spotify and YouTube And according to what each of the aforementioned platforms pays, the songs of the Barranquillera have so far produced more than 21 million euros in income.

Today, according to the European media, ‘BZRP Music Session #53’ has accumulated 350 million views on YouTube and Spotify alone, while ‘Monotonía’ and ‘Te felicito’ have 206 million and 477 million respectively, impressive.

