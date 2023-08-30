The separation of the Colombian singer Shakira and the former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué continues to give people something to talk about. And now, the topic of discussion is once again the custody of the couple’s children, Milan and Sasha.

That matter was one of the most delicate in the entire process after the breakup, officially announced in June of last year. More than a year has passed and while Shakira still does not have a new relationship, Piqué continues with his new girlfriend, Clara Chía.

The judicial decision is that, although in principle custody was left to the Barranquillera, there is an agreement for the children to spend a period of time a month with their father in Barcelona. It should be remembered that after the divorce, Shakira went to live in Miami.

Press versions ensure that one of the points of the agreement is that Milan and Sasha cannot share with Clara Chía and that was one of the most difficult problems to solve. But now a new problem appears.

Why Shakira would change the custody agreement

The journalist Javier Ceriani, host of the Chisme No Like program, announced that Shakira would be studying the possibility of Piqué’s joint custody being withdrawn, but not because of his new girlfriend. According to Ceriani, Shakira had a conversation with her children after one of the trips to see her father in Barcelona. And that, according to that talk, the former soccer player does not pay attention to them, because he “is with his cell phone all day.”

Shakira, with Milan and Sasha. On the opposite side, Gerard Piqué. Photo: Screenshot ‘CHANCE’, AFP

The same source insists that Milan and Sasha have told Shakira that they are very bored when they are with their father and that he does not take them anywhere or do any fun activity with them.

For this reason, Shakira would have considered the possibility of reassessing the agreement and making the children’s trip to Spain not mandatory, which would imply another radical change in the lives of Milan and Sasha, who, while their parents were together, They were based in Barcelona and now they have to travel frequently.

SPORTS

More sports news