The arms clasped high, the belly exposed and the torso tilted to one side anticipate the emblematic hip movement of Shakiraimmortalized in a 6.5 meter high statue in his hometown of Barranquillawhile the world continues talking about his successes.

Made of bronze with some aluminum fragments, the monument represents the pop star while performing one of her characteristic dance steps, wearing a brown bra and a long skirt of the same color.

“Hips that don't lie, an unmatched talent, a voice that moves masses,” reads the inscription at the base of the sculpture, presented at a public event attended by the singer's parents, William Mebarak -of Lebanese origin- and Nidia Ripoll.

And while this is happening in her hometown, the Colombian had an informal chat on her WhatsApp channel and surprised with several phrases.

Nothing weird

Well, the truth is that the instant messaging app “made a game with Shakira to see how the Colombian handles her mobile phone,” Mundo Deportivo said.

Thanks to the sculptor Yino Márquez and the students of the district arts school for this example of the enormous artistic talent of the people of my land. pic.twitter.com/lR7ZQSO4Mx — Shakira (@shakira) December 26, 2023

The newspaper warned that the blue tick is one of the big debates, since some are inclined to have it activated and others prefer to keep it a mystery. The Colombian leans towards the “transparent” path, admitting that “I have the blue check activated.”

And to give further argument to his inclination, he admitted that he doesn't like people who don't do it: “People who have it disabled make me very angry.”

And he added: “Due to her popularity and work demands, she did confess that she prefers to be a participant in a group and not have the responsibility of being an administrator. “Participant, please don't make me manage things anymore,” she said, laughing.

The Barranquilla woman confessed how she abandons chats when she talks to people close to her.

“Notice, I'm going out, I'm leaving with dignity,” he said.

Shakira, obviously, did not refer to anything personal, leaving aside questions about her private life, her children and, of course, her ex, Gerard Piqué.

