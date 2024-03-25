Shakira released her new album 'Las mujeres ya no Llorn' this week, a journey through the vast landscape of Latin American pop and its subgenres, after a time of relief marked by betrayals and challenges that have returned her to her personal and musical essence.

“I would say to the Shakira who started making this album to look to the future.”because what's coming is very good,” said the Colombian singer at an event at the Hard Rock Hotel, on the outskirts of Miami, where she presented her album at midnight last Thursday.

With songs that have already broken all kinds of world records, plus eight new ones, the album, the first in seven years, is marked by the complicated separation of Shakira of the father of her children, the former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piquéand his subsequent recovery, in what he has described as “a conversation” with his fans.

No more musical vents for Shakira

With 'Última', one of the songs from her twelfth album, Shakira, as she herself has announced, puts an end to her musical vents due to the breakup of her relationship with Piqué in 2022. “I lost love halfway “How come you got tired of something so genuine,” sings the Colombian artist.

“What happened to us has already happened and it didn't make sense. And if you were confused now I feel the same. Surely over time you will regret it and one day you will want to knock on my door again. But now I have decided to be alone,” she adds in the song.

Cardi B, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, Ozuna, Manuel Turizo, DJs and producers Bizarrap and Tiëstoand the regional Mexican groups Grupo Frontera and Fuerza Regida, in addition to her children Milan and Sasha, accompany her in 12 of the 16 songs of the project, to the rhythm of reggaeton, bachata, ballads, EDM, electro and synth-pop, corridos lying down in the mountains and urban areas and trap.

Shakira continues to achieve success in her musical career. Instagram photo

However, in his four solo songs, 'Nassau', 'Tiempo sin verte', 'Where and when' and 'The last', Shakira returns to her musical essence of international fusions, with melodic force and, in some cases, heartbreaking lyrics and sounds, plus the pop rock that the fans who have accompanied her since her first album, 'Pies descalzos' (1991), missed so much.

'Women no longer cry', the twelfth album of her career, is “conceptual”, developed organically, in the words of Shakira herself. It is also an album about the stages in which she experiences a broken heart, but also about how she recovers. Not all songs are about heartbreak.

“I hope you make this album yours and it helps you transform pain into strength, like it helped me,” manifested Shakira minutes before officially launching this production, which has already received seven platinum records for the songs published as previews starting in 2022.

The singer described the project as a “testament to resilience, empowerment and the beauty of feminine strength” during the event at the Hard Rock Hotel, which EFE attended.

The collaborations on his new album

Although it is unknown if the order of the songs has a meaning, it is clear that the present prevails. The initial eight are the new ones, starting with 'Puntería', a collaboration with Latin rapper Cardi B.

'La Fuerte' follows, again with Bizarrap and the rest of the new songs. The eight already on the market appear later, in chronological order of release, starting in 2022 with 'Te felicito' with Rauw Alejandro, with whom he has a second song, 'Cohete', and that same year 'Monotonía', his bachata with Ozuna .

Already in 2023 he released 'Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53', which has four Guinness records in live broadcasts or 'streaming' and is also the most viewed Latin song on YouTube in 24 hours, the one that has reached 100 million views on YouTube the fastest, and the most listened to on Spotify in 24 hours and the most listened to on Spotify in a week.

It was followed by 'TQG' with his compatriot Karol G, 'Copa vaca' with Manuel Turizo and 'Acróstico', in which his children Milan and Sasha sing and play instruments.

Shakira surprised this year with 'The Boss', his first song in the world of regional Mexican music, a collaboration with the Californian band Fuerza Regida.

In the same musical vein is '(Entre parentheses)', one of the new ones, with Grupo Frontera, a band born in Texas in 2019, which became famous for a collaboration with Bad Bunny last year.

“The closing of the album is a remix of Vol.53 in electronic music (EDM) with the Dutch DJ and music producer Tiësto, with a triumphant sound of someone who went to hell and came back better than ever and once again taking over that scream of war for betrayed women: “A wolf like me is not for guys like you.” Although yes for audiences like the one who never abandoned Shakira.

