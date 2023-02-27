According to a Spanish magazine, Shakira would have resorted to an aesthetic clinic to make some adjustments to her appearance.

Singer Shakira He continues to attract everyone’s attention, since his collaboration with Karol G recently premiered: “TQG”. In this context, the magazine Vanitatis revealed what would have been the aesthetic retouching that the interpreter of “Monotonía” would have done in a clinic in Barcelona. Likewise, it was revealed that the Barranquillera would not only be meticulous with her musical projects, but also when it comes to taking care of her appearance, as an informant commented to the aforementioned media outlet.

What tweaks would have made Shakira?

the famous singer She would know to the millimeter what her face needs, because, according to the publication, she usually directs the clinic staff where to apply the supplies to improve or minimize the lines of expression that usually appear over time.

Shakira and her aesthetic touch-ups. Photo: Composition LR/Pulzo/Broadcast See also Why did Chino Risas fire Mayimbú and how did Carloncho's ex-son react?

“She has increased the volume of her lips, giving them a more juicy and fleshy shape (…) She touches the area between the eyebrows, the lips, the nasolabial fold (expression line between the nose and the mouth), the chin and the corners of the lips“, the report explains.

Shakira and Karol G premiered musical collaboration

After great expectations, “TQG” was finally released, the first collaboration of Carol G. and Shakira. The Colombian artists launched the new song that contains phrases that would be addressed to their ex-partners, the singer Anuel AA and the former soccer player Gerard Piqué.

“Now you want to go back. You can tell, I don’t know, wait for me there, I’m not an idiot. You left, I got triple M, hotter, tougher, more level. You looking outside for food. Me saying it was monotony. And now you want to go back, I already supposed it. Giving like to my photo“Says part of the letter.