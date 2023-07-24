It is no secret to anyone that Clara Chia Marti He has not shown his face regarding the songs of Shakirathe ex of her boyfriend, the ex-soccer player Gerard Piqué, Well, at least that is what is known.
It has been more than a year since the Colombian and the Spanish officially announced their separation and the subject and its repercussions are still being discussed.
The answer?
Several have been the hit songs of the Barranquillera in which she throws darts at Piqué, for all the uncomfortable situations that made her live for 12 years.
Clara Chía has remained on the sidelines, it seems, of all her boyfriend’s issues, but the media have speculated with various notes.
the supposed letter
“Shakira has collaborated with the rapper bizarre to make a catchy song in which he “clearly” criticizes his ex Gerard Piqué, but he is not the only person who has been veiled in this song, also his current girlfriend Clara Chía, especially when the singer says “clearly” in relation to the young woman ”, they warn in the newspaper Sport de Barcelona.
What if the ex-player’s girlfriend would have responded to the letter? Well, María Verdoy decided to recreate a lyric from the same song as if it had been written by Clara Chía herself. The ‘Fiesta’ team has recreated it as follows.
The letter
Sorry, I already caught another mood
Yes I can’t, I don’t want another song
I in the process of adapting
And when I was over it, you left through the balcony
Sorry, Shaki, pay attention, it’s been a while since I bought the Casio
If a wolf like you is not for rookies
A kid like me can’t handle your attitude anymore
oh oh oh oh
I feel the magnitude, uh, uh, uh, uh
He plays in another league and that’s why he’s with Clara Chía,
uh, uh, uh, uh, ah, oh, oh, oh
We both love jam but it’s been out of date for days,
I never get involved with you, even if you sing to me or dedicate yourself to me,
I didn’t know that for you it was so inspiring
Sorry, Piqué and I are the fashionable couple
You left us with the witch in sight, with magazine covers and the song on the charts,
The business that you have done with all this rupture, your waka-waka does not profit you and with me you do invoice
You have a reputation as a good singer
And this letter will be your condemnation
Don’t name me, it’s not how you paint me,
I’m getting tired and I can’t take it anymore with your attitude
oh oh oh oh
Oh oh oh oh
If you pay the Treasury, you are left with nothing,
Shaki, come on, come DECLARE
By your side I am pure elegance
And the Twingo thing is a fallacy
I tell you honestly
Put rivalry aside
I’m having a terrible time
And they no longer know what to invent
With an advertising panel
I’m going to speed up, oh what a blow
oh, many songs
But work the jealousy a little too
Photos where they see me
I do feel like a hostage
for me all good
Piqué laughs
And I have no choice but to laugh with him
