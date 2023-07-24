It is no secret to anyone that Clara Chia Marti He has not shown his face regarding the songs of Shakirathe ex of her boyfriend, the ex-soccer player Gerard Piqué, Well, at least that is what is known.

It has been more than a year since the Colombian and the Spanish officially announced their separation and the subject and its repercussions are still being discussed.

The answer?

Several have been the hit songs of the Barranquillera in which she throws darts at Piqué, for all the uncomfortable situations that made her live for 12 years.

Clara Chía has remained on the sidelines, it seems, of all her boyfriend’s issues, but the media have speculated with various notes.

the supposed letter

“Shakira has collaborated with the rapper bizarre to make a catchy song in which he “clearly” criticizes his ex Gerard Piqué, but he is not the only person who has been veiled in this song, also his current girlfriend Clara Chía, especially when the singer says “clearly” in relation to the young woman ”, they warn in the newspaper Sport de Barcelona.

What if the ex-player’s girlfriend would have responded to the letter? Well, María Verdoy decided to recreate a lyric from the same song as if it had been written by Clara Chía herself. The ‘Fiesta’ team has recreated it as follows.

The letter

Sorry, I already caught another mood

Yes I can’t, I don’t want another song

I in the process of adapting

And when I was over it, you left through the balcony

Sorry, Shaki, pay attention, it’s been a while since I bought the Casio

If a wolf like you is not for rookies

A kid like me can’t handle your attitude anymore

oh oh oh oh

I feel the magnitude, uh, uh, uh, uh

He plays in another league and that’s why he’s with Clara Chía,

uh, uh, uh, uh, ah, oh, oh, oh

We both love jam but it’s been out of date for days,

I never get involved with you, even if you sing to me or dedicate yourself to me,

I didn’t know that for you it was so inspiring

Sorry, Piqué and I are the fashionable couple

You left us with the witch in sight, with magazine covers and the song on the charts,

The business that you have done with all this rupture, your waka-waka does not profit you and with me you do invoice

You have a reputation as a good singer

And this letter will be your condemnation

Don’t name me, it’s not how you paint me,

I’m getting tired and I can’t take it anymore with your attitude

oh oh oh oh

Oh oh oh oh

If you pay the Treasury, you are left with nothing,

Shaki, come on, come DECLARE

By your side I am pure elegance

And the Twingo thing is a fallacy

I tell you honestly

Put rivalry aside

I’m having a terrible time

And they no longer know what to invent

With an advertising panel

I’m going to speed up, oh what a blow

oh, many songs

But work the jealousy a little too

Photos where they see me

I do feel like a hostage

for me all good

Piqué laughs

And I have no choice but to laugh with him