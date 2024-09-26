I went out to clear my head
And I’m tired of being turned off
I decided to light up
I changed friends because the ones I was
They only talked about him
I had to learn the hard way
That I have nothing to lose
And like them too
I have the right to behave badly
To have a good time
I’m free and now I can do whatever I want.
It’s great being single
I have the right to behave badly
To have a good time
I’m free and now I can do whatever I want.
It’s great being single
It’s a great day, beach
And to cross the line
In the sand on the towel
That little plan never fails, lla-lla
This girl has fans
And the heart broke like Sanz (Ah-ah)
There are many who throw me, but
There are few that give me
I am selective, short track record, normal
For obvious reasons, I developed a phobia of love.
Dog writes to me, screenshot for his girlfriend
Nobody is going to tell me how I should behave.
You can give your opinion
But I have the good fortune to behave badly
To have a good time
I’m free and now I can do whatever I want.
It’s great being single
I have the right to behave badly
To have a good time
I’m free and now I can do whatever I want.
It’s great being single, ah
With a sea view I booked the hotel
I was already turned on with just one cocktail
I wore very few clothes to have a good time
The queen bee is dropping honey
It still smells like summer here
What’s wrong with it? Yes
That’s for using it and
My body is saying
I have the right to behave badly
To have a good time
I’m free and now I can do whatever I want.
It’s great being single
It still smells like summer here
What’s wrong with it? Yes
That’s for using it and
My body is saying
It still smells like summer here
And that’s for using it, oh yeah
Today I won something here
Oh!
It’s great being single
I’m free and now I can do whatever I want.
It’s great being single
I have the right to misbehave
To have a good time
I’m free and now I can do whatever I want.
It’s great being single
I have the right to misbehave
To have a good time
I’m free and now I can do whatever I want.
It’s great being single
