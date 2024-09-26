I went out to clear my head

And I’m tired of being turned off

I decided to light up

I changed friends because the ones I was

They only talked about him

I had to learn the hard way

That I have nothing to lose

And like them too

I have the right to behave badly

To have a good time

I’m free and now I can do whatever I want.

It’s great being single

I have the right to behave badly

To have a good time

I’m free and now I can do whatever I want.

It’s great being single

It’s a great day, beach

And to cross the line

In the sand on the towel

That little plan never fails, lla-lla

This girl has fans

And the heart broke like Sanz (Ah-ah)

There are many who throw me, but

There are few that give me

I am selective, short track record, normal

For obvious reasons, I developed a phobia of love.

Dog writes to me, screenshot for his girlfriend

Nobody is going to tell me how I should behave.

You can give your opinion

But I have the good fortune to behave badly

To have a good time

I’m free and now I can do whatever I want.

It’s great being single

I have the right to behave badly

To have a good time

I’m free and now I can do whatever I want.

It’s great being single, ah

With a sea view I booked the hotel

I was already turned on with just one cocktail

I wore very few clothes to have a good time

The queen bee is dropping honey

It still smells like summer here

What’s wrong with it? Yes

That’s for using it and

My body is saying

I have the right to behave badly

To have a good time

I’m free and now I can do whatever I want.

It’s great being single

It still smells like summer here

What’s wrong with it? Yes

That’s for using it and

My body is saying

It still smells like summer here

And that’s for using it, oh yeah

Today I won something here

Oh!

It’s great being single

I’m free and now I can do whatever I want.

It’s great being single

I have the right to misbehave

To have a good time

I’m free and now I can do whatever I want.

It’s great being single

I have the right to misbehave

To have a good time

I’m free and now I can do whatever I want.

It’s great being single