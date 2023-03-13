These days, the music of Shakira it has been news. The participation of the Colombian in the presenter’s program Jimmy Fallon He has removed the separation with Gerard Piqué.

‘The Tonight Show’ is one of the most watched programs in the United States and Shakira has been there, who was accompanied by Bizarrap, with whom she did one of her last songs, ‘BZRP Music Session #53’.

Shakira talked about everything and returned to play the theme of the end of the lyrics of the song, with the darts to GErard Piqué, his ex.

Strong declarations

The Colombian referred again to what she has felt in recent months and before announcing her separation with Piqué.

“I have believed that fable that a woman definitely needs a man, I have always been quite dependent on men, I have to confess. I have been in love with love and I think that I have managed to understand this story from another perspective and feel that I am enough for myself today. I have managed to feel that I am enough, which I thought could never happen, ”she said.

Well, his music, for no one is a secret, that it is a total success. So much so that even children hum the lyrics of their songs.

On social networks there are videos confirming success, but on TikTok there is one that has gone viral.

the viral video

Some children have changed the letter and accommodate it to what they live on a daily basis. “Ducklings like you” or “kittens like you”, they sing.

There is a very popular video. It is about a father who goes in the car with his children, puts on Shakira’s song and they start singing.

Two girls look excited, but their brother, it seems, is not happy with that music.

