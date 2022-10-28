Shakira chased Piqué after ‘Monotony’? Alleged journalist revelation

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The reporter’s version speaks of a tense meeting that ended with the singer behind the player.
October 28, 2022, 09:16 AM
The separation of soccer player Gerard Piqué and singer Shakira does not stop filling the entertainment portals.
Although four months have passed since the announcement of the breakup, the topic is still in vogue.
In fact, although each one shows that his life goes on, it is the “paparazzis” who link them again in some way.
Precisely, in the last hours, according to Spanish portals, the reporter Marc Leirado, one of the projections of the world of the ‘paparazzi’, revealed that Shakira “would have persecuted” Piquéafter a supposedly tense meeting for the release of ‘Monotonia’.
‘Meet and Chase’
According to the alleged press version, the footballer would have gone to Shakira’s house somewhat annoyed by the lyrics of the song ‘Monotonia’.
According to what they say, the subject would have become so tense that Piqué left the house promptly.
At that point, they say, Shakira came out of her garage to “keep up with him.”
“Shakira chases Pique”reads several headlines.
“Sorry to bother you, what do you know about Shakira’s new song”: A journalist chased Piqué to ask him about the song ‘Monotonia’. The soccer player was seen at the Barranquilla’s house on the day of the song’s premiere, while he was looking for his children. pic.twitter.com/bsm5VAlTsH
– CTV Barranquilla (@ctvbarranquilla) October 21, 2022
So far, the meeting between the footballer and the singer has not even been confirmed. Much less has it been confirmed that the barranquillera has left behind the player, after the alleged talk.
SPORTS
