Friday, October 28, 2022
Shakira chased Piqué after ‘Monotony’? Alleged journalist revelation

October 28, 2022
Shakira and Piqué confirmed their separation after several rumorsThe Colombian singer Shakira and the Spanish footballer of FC Barcelona Gerard Piqué announced their separation on Saturday, ending a sentimental history of more than a decade that made them one of the most famous couples in the world of entertainment.

The reporter’s version speaks of a tense meeting that ended with the singer behind the player.

The separation of soccer player Gerard Piqué and singer Shakira does not stop filling the entertainment portals.

Although four months have passed since the announcement of the breakup, the topic is still in vogue.

In fact, although each one shows that his life goes on, it is the “paparazzis” who link them again in some way.

Precisely, in the last hours, according to Spanish portals, the reporter Marc Leirado, one of the projections of the world of the ‘paparazzi’, revealed that Shakira “would have persecuted” Piquéafter a supposedly tense meeting for the release of ‘Monotonia’.

‘Meet and Chase’

The track is made together with the singer Ozuna.

Photo:

Sony MusicEntertainment

According to the alleged press version, the footballer would have gone to Shakira’s house somewhat annoyed by the lyrics of the song ‘Monotonia’.

According to what they say, the subject would have become so tense that Piqué left the house promptly.

At that point, they say, Shakira came out of her garage to “keep up with him.”

“Shakira chases Pique”reads several headlines.

So far, the meeting between the footballer and the singer has not even been confirmed. Much less has it been confirmed that the barranquillera has left behind the player, after the alleged talk.

