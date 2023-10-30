Shakira decided to surprise her friend, the Colombian singer Carlos Vives, who is celebrating his 30 years of artistic career. The Barranquilla native lived a special moment with her compatriot on the stages of Miami singing ‘La Bicicleta’; Yes, she changed the lyrics and removed Piqué.

In an unexpected turn, Shakira performed at the concert that Carlos Vives gave in Miami. Both artists had conquered the top spots on the charts in 2017 with their song titled ‘The Bicycle’.

Although the original letter includes a clear mention of Gerard Piqué, Shakira’s ex-partner and father of Milan and Sasha, the Barranquilla’s children, this Saturday decided to make a small adjustment and remove it from your presentation.

Shakira has just surprised Carlos Vives during the concert that Samario performs in Miami. “I have never done this in my career,” says the Barranquilla native, just before going on stage while “La Bicicleta” played. Then they sang and danced “Currambera” together. pic.twitter.com/DDGa4kAfdR — Paolo Arenas (@PaoloArenas) October 29, 2023

In the 2017 version, Shakira sings: “What if one day you show Piqué the Tayrona? Afterwards he won’t want to go to Barcelona“, alluding to her love affair with the former Spanish national team player.

However, he gave the lyrics a 180-degree turn and surprised the audience by modifying this part of the song. Instead of mentioning Piqué, used the expression “that guy”, leaving a clear stance that he is in the past. The new version generated a series of comments and reactions on social networks and the media.

Moment in which Shakira surprised her friend Carlos Vives by joining him to sing her hit La Bicicleta during her concert in Miami 💞 pic.twitter.com/KmC7foGczl — ShakiraXpace (@XpaceShakira) October 29, 2023

Piqué reveals why he doesn’t talk about Shakira

The separation of the Spanish Gerard Piqué and the Colombian Shakira has given rise to all kinds of publications, comments and rumors, and new topics arise daily around the famous ex-couple.

Well now Gerard Piqué and his friend Ibai Llanos They were on the program ‘Joaquín, the rookie’, on Antena 3, where the presenter, the former Betis footballer, asked him directly about the Colombian, as reported by the Spanish media Mundo Deportivo.

“Before finishing, I do want to ask you a question in confidence. All stories have two versions, why don’t we know yours yet?” Joaquín asked the former soccer player.

Shakira also had a nickname for Clara Chía. Photo: Instagram: Shakira – EFE

Piqué, without taking time to think about it, responded directly with a cold one.

Joaquín’s eldest daughter even asked the presenter if Piqué would one day tell his version. “I think he is so happy now that he doesn’t want to get into controversy. But maybe tomorrow it could be. It’s your life at the end“, Joaquín himself responded.

“I don’t think so, it’s not worth it“, responded Gerard at the insistence of Joaquín, who did not hesitate to affirm: “Well, if one day you think about it, call me.”

