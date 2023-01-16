Last week the singer, songwriter, music producer and businesswoman Shakira45 years old and originally from Barranquilla, Colombia, launched “BZRP Music Sessions #53”a collaboration with the Argentinian DJ, composer and music producer bizarre. It is a “tiradera” against Gerard Piqué, her former sentimental partner and father of her children Milan and Sasha. It is worth mentioning that in the song, they also came out “muddy” Clara Chia Martithe alleged third in contention and her former mother-in-law Montserrat Bernabéu.

“BZRP Music Sessions #53” is now the biggest debut in Spanish music history. The video remains #1 in trending music on YouTube and as of today, it has over 124 million views. Likewise, it is already part of the list of the 15 most viewed videos on its first day worldwide. On Spotify, the song added 15 million views on its first day and in less than 24 hours, it managed to lead the top 50 globally.

Through the stories of his Instagram account, Shakira shared how she celebrated with her closest friends the colossal success of her “shoot” towards Gerard Piqué. “What would be of us without the friends who dry our tears and also celebrate the good times?” said the woman from Barranquilla. Also, in the middle of the celebration, she sent Bizarrap a kiss (his real name is Gonzalo Julián Conde).

In another of her publications, Shakira showed the pretty serenaded by a group of fans outside his home in Barcelona, ​​Spain. “Thank you,” she said and blew them lots of kisses from the balcony.

Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll she stated that “BZRP Music Sessions #53” was a catharsis and an outlet for herNevertheless, He never thought that he would go straight to number one in the world“at 45 years old and in Spanish, I want to embrace the millions of women who rise up against those who make us feel insignificant. Women who defend what they feel and think, and raise their hands when they disagree, even if others raise eyebrows, they are my inspiration, and this achievement is not mine but everyone’s”.

He made it very clear that all women would get up 70 times if necessary, “not as society orders us to, but in the way that occurs to us, the one that helps us to get ahead for our children, our parents and for those who need us and hope in us”.