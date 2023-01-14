Saturday, January 14, 2023
Shakira celebrates her success and attacks Gerard Piqué again

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 14, 2023
in Sports
Shakira and Pique

Does the ex-partner not have a cordial relationship?

Photo:

YouTube: Shakira / Instagram: @3gerardpique

Does the ex-partner not have a cordial relationship?

The Colombian singer celebrated what she had achieved with her new song on Instagram.

The success of the Colombian singer Shakira and the Argentine producer Bizarrap with Music Sessions #53, their most recent musical work, continues to shake up social networks and generate interactions, responses and criticism towards the former Spanish player Gerard Piqué.

The song, released last Wednesday, achieved 14.4 million views on Spotify in its first 24 hours, something that the Barranquillera celebrated loudly.

“What for me was a catharsis and a relief, I never thought that I would reach number one in the world directly at 45 years of age and in Spanish,” Shakira wrote on her Instagram account.

Shakira’s celebration did not leave out a new hint for Piqué, whom he directly attacks with the lyrics of his new musical work.

“I want to embrace the millions of women who rise up against those who make us feel insignificant,” wrote the Colombian.

“Women who defend what they feel and think, and raise their hands when they disagree, even if others raise their eyebrows. They are my inspiration,” she added.

“And this achievement is not mine but everyone’s. We have to get up 70 times 7,” insisted the Barranquillera. “Not as society orders us to, but in the way that occurs to us, the one that helps us get ahead for our children, our parents and for those who need us and hope in us,” she concluded.

Recommended

