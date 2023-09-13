Total success! After an impeccable presentation that he gave in the MTV Video Music Awards 2023Shakira received the highest distinction of the musical gala by receiving the award ‘Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. The artist took the stage amid applause from the audience and captivated by thanking her fans for helping her in her career.

“I want to thank my colleagues. I simply could not live without them. To the wonderful women who work with me. I want to thank my parents, my children Milan and Sasha, thank you for supporting me, encouraging me. To my fans, you are my army, this is for you, my people from Latin America, for giving me so much strength to move forward.“, said.