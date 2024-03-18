On Friday the 22nd Shakira releases a new album, her first in seven years. Its title refers to her great success with the music producer Bizarrap, Women no longer cry, which of course can give clues about its tone. In case there was any doubt, the Colombian singer, who has lived in Miami since April 2023, has begun the promotional tour for her album with interviews where she does not bite her tongue. In the last one, granted to The Times On Saturday, the artist talks about her new project and her new life in the city of Florida, but also about her ex, with the headline: “I paused my career for Gerard Piqué.”

Women no longer cryas anticipated in The Times, is “an emotional, strident and vulnerable mix, that oscillates between pop, rap, reggaeton and ballads.” For Shakira, “it represents the transformation of pain into creativity, frustration into productivity, anger into passion and vulnerability into resilience,” according to what she tells the British media via Zoom from her kitchen in Miami. “There were so many pieces in my life that fell apart before my eyes that I had to rebuild myself somehow, picking up the bones from the ground and putting them all together. And the glue that held it all together was music,” she says.

Shakira hasn't released an album since The Golden, in 2017. Yes, he has released single songs in recent years, with special intensity since his breakup with the former Barcelona player, which they announced in a statement in June 2022. Since then, all the songs he has published deal with some circumstance of his coexistence in couple and separation, and he has always interpreted them in company: Congratulations (with Rauw Alejandro), Monotony (with Ozuna), TQR (with Karol G.), Acrostic (with his two sons), empty cup (with Manuel Turizo), The boss (with Fuerza Regida) and the one he shares with Bizarrap, the most successful of all.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué had one of the most public and explicit breakups in the celebrity universe in recent years. In times of joint statements on Instagram and subtle “irreconcilable differences” leaked to the press through agents, the artist did not hesitate to tell her story, not directly to the media, but through the Session 53 along with Bizarrap. This song led the artist to win a Latin Grammy, an award that she received from Sergio Ramos, former Real Madrid player, something that the artist finds “a cosmic joke,” she says in the interview with The Times. She admits that this revenge in musical form helped her “exorcise many demons” that “were tormenting her.” “I felt good,” she says.

In the middle of all this commotion are the two children that the ex-couple have in common, Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9. The question of how these letters could have affected them is natural. Shakira responds without remorse: “They know that there is only one way to live life and that is to accept pain. And each of us has different ways of doing it.” For the singer, the formula consists of writing songs, and the same for Milan: “When his father and I were going through our separation, he wrote two incredible songs, the kind that make you cry,” admits the Colombian.

He also acknowledges the reasons why it has taken so long to release a new album. And they also have to do with his ex-partner: “For a long time I put my career on hold for Gerard Piqué, so that he could play football. “There is a lot of sacrifice that we make for love.” The singer, who in Miami moves in the circles of personalities such as the aforementioned Cabello or David and Victoria Beckham, whom she has known, as she says in the interview, “before starting a relationship with a Barcelona player”, also establishes the differences between an artist and an athlete: “Empathy is key in the work of an artist. An athlete is in a constant state of war and has to avoid empathy at all costs. “That's why it's probably a very bad idea for an artist to associate with an athlete.”

Despite the title of the album and the series of references she makes to the father of her two children throughout the entire interview, the Colombian artist is ready to close this chapter of her life. She thus recognizes it when the journalist asks her about the song titled Last, a piano ballad that talks about regrets after a breakup. When asked if the song is also about her ex, she responds: “About Voldemort? The one who cannot be named? I hope it's the last song I write about this, and about him.” In fact, it is the last one on the new album: “I felt like there was still something there, stuck in my throat, and I needed to get it out. I put it to the boss marketing from Sony and started crying. “I’ve never seen a man cry in my studio before.”

The journalist also asks the singer, who at all times appears open and fun when discussing these topics, about that rumor that appeared in several media during the murky breakup with Piqué: that she had discovered the ex-footballer's infidelity when he returned to home and discovered that the jam that only she consumed was emptier than when she left, because it was supposedly consumed by the player's lover. “That's not true,” she now responds bluntly.

What he does not talk about, supposedly for legal reasons, is his problems with the Treasury in Spain. Shakira accepted in November that she had defrauded 14.5 million euros between 2012 and 2014. After weeks of negotiations, she finally agreed with the accusations – the Prosecutor's Office, the State Attorney's Office and the Generalitat – a sentence of three years in prison (which she will not serve) and the payment of a fine of 7.3 million euros. In exchange for accepting the facts and paying the defrauded fee (she has already returned it), the agreement substantially reduced the penalties: the Prosecutor's Office initially requested eight years and two months in prison and a fine of 23.5 million. The only thing she has mentioned on the subject is: “Although I was determined to defend my innocence in a trial that my lawyers were confident would have ruled in my favor, I made the decision to finally resolve this matter with the best interests of my children in mind. ”. Clean slate. Until this Friday the 22nd, at least.