Colombian singers Shakira and Karol G. They have published this Friday the song titled “TQG” (“You were big”), in whose lyrics their followers see new allusions to their ex-partners, the former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué and the Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA, respectively.

“You, going out to look for food; and me, thinking that it was the monotony,” he says

Shakira in the song. He also assures: “Seeing you with the new one hurt me, but I’m set ‘for’ my thing / I forgot what we lived through, that’s what offended you”, a letter that on social networks is understood as a direct allusion to Piqué, who has become the source of inspiration for his latest songs after the sentimental breakup.

(Is it another Piqué? This has been his physical change since he ended with Shakira) (Give him the award: the most unusual own goal of 2023

The success

The theme has become a trend and has already achieved 1.5 million views in the first two hours of publication. It is the first collaboration that the two artists carry out on the occasion of the release of Karol G’s new album,

“Tomorrow will be beautiful”, the fourth work since he started his recording career in 2017, with “Unstoppable”. Karol G (Medellín, 1991) had previously published a message for Anuel AA in his song “MAMII”, a duet with the singer BeckyG, and for which he has just won the Lo Nuestro Award for Urban Song of the Year at a gala celebrated in Miami (USA).

the witch again

Coincidentally, the witch that Shakira put on the balcony looking at her in-laws’ house a few weeks ago reappeared.

This act provoked the reaction of the ex-soccer player’s parents, who in those days were also restless with the loud music in the Colombian’s house.

“When a fan who sometimes went to Shakira’s house said that they forgot to pick up a witch from Halloween and she was lying on the balcony, it went viral and the press made up that it was because of her mother-in-law, so Shakira made them accommodate her so that she could look at her in-laws’ house,” it is said on social networks.

(Official: Linda Caicedo is a new Real Madrid player)(Linda Caicedo: this was her first day in the Real Madrid world)