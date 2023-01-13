Through her Instagram stories, Shakira announced that the “Music Session #53”which he made in collaboration with the famous Argentine dj Bizarrap, achieved the record for the best debut in the history of a Latin song, by reaching more than 50 million views in less than 24 hours on YouTube, according to what was published by the verified page of Twitter CharData.

Shakira’s session was surprising, since both artists had not previously announced that they were working on this composition. This topic has generated various reactions among Internet users, who have shared their opinion regarding this music and its background.