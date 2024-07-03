Shakira is waiting to ‘play his game’ in the 2024 United States Copa America. She will be the star of the tournament’s closing ceremony, where she will sing.

The Barranquilla native, as is known, lives in Miami with her children, Milan and Sashaand after the official separation with the former Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué.

Tremendous gift

Shakira has loved football since she was a child. She is a self-confessed fan ofThe Junior of Barranquilla, the city where he was born, and he has always been seen on social media encouraging the Colombia selection.

The fact that the Copa América is being played in the United States, the country where she resides, has a different element for her, especially when she will be part of the show with the official song.

He has always followed sport. He has been seen in races Formula 1 chatting with some of the pilots and has also attended matches of the Miami Heatquintet of the NBA.

In the last few hours, the singer has exploded on social media by appearing in a photo wearing the Colombian National Team jersey and signed by all the members of the squad, which is competing in the Cup.

“I already have my signed shirt! @FCFSeleccionCol #CopaAmerica,” reads the message he posted on his X account.