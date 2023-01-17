Shakira became the most searched person in the last week on Google for “BZRP Music Session #53”, a song full of poisoned darts aimed at her ex-partner, the former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué and his current girlfriend, Clara Chia, that continues to give people something to talk about.

Google warns that in the week of January 9 to 13 Colombia was the fourth country with the most searches related to Shakira, but points out that the first place was occupied by Spain, where the woman from Barranquilla lived for almost 12 years.

That interest extended to “BZRP Music Session #53“, the most recent musical theme, which is the most listened to on Spotify.

In “BZRP Music Session #53”, the 45-year-old artist launches phrases directed at her ex-partner such as “so much that you were a champion and when I needed you, you gave your worst version” or “I understood that it’s not my fault that they criticize you, I only make music, sorry that I splashed you”.

The Colombian goes even further and leaves no doubt about her intentions when she says “this is for me to mortify you, chew and swallow, swallow and chew” or “women don’t cry anymore, women bill”.

The reaction of the family of the ex-partner, who announced the separation in June 2022, has been almost immediately.

What did Monserrat say?

But the one that did not have “coordinates” belongs to Piqué’s mother, Montserrat Bernabeu, who was approached by the journalists who were waiting for her at the door of her house.

“You left my mother-in-law as a neighbor” is another of the phrases of the new song, which is linked to the fact that in recent days the Spanish media made it known.

Monserrat has been one of the most wanted people to talk about the controversy, but it had not been possible, especially when a few days ago Shakira put a witch on the balcony of her house pointing to her in-laws.

The ex-soccer player’s mother was questioned and replied: “”I’m not going to say anything about this issue.” However, on Monday, late at night, he reappeared.

But this time she said nothing, just kept straight in the car, not looking at the cameras, limited to silence, but with an angry face.

