Shakira beats with the Colombian National Team: this was her message to the women’s team

Catalina Usme and Shakira.
The artist did not miss the premiere of the team in the World Cup.
The premiere of the Colombia team in the Women’s World Cup from New Zealand and Australia aroused the passion of Colombians, and one of those who did not miss the opportunity to send their support was Shakira.
(You may be interested in: Colombia, at the top of its lungs: pure emotion with the national anthem, to make your skin crawl)
Just before starting the Colombian match against South Korea, the first in group H of the national team, the artist spoke on her social networks.
Shakira left a short but very emotional message of support for the players.
“Proud of our Colombian team representing us in the women’s soccer world cup”wrote the artist.
(Read also: Colombia takes the lead against South Korea in the Women’s World Cup: the goals)
He added to his post three hearts, yellow, blue and red.
Shakira’s message immediately unleashed a chain of reactions from users of social networks, in massive support for the team at the World Cup.
Proud of our Colombian team representing us in the women’s soccer world cup 💛💙❤️ #WomensWorldCup
— Shakira (@shakira) July 25, 2023
SPORTS
