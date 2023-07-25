Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Shakira beats with the Colombian National Team: this was her message to the women's team

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 25, 2023
in Sports
Shakira beats with the Colombian National Team: this was her message to the women's team

Colombia women's team

Catalina Usme and Shakira.

Catalina Usme and Shakira.

The artist did not miss the premiere of the team in the World Cup.

The premiere of the Colombia team in the Women’s World Cup from New Zealand and Australia aroused the passion of Colombians, and one of those who did not miss the opportunity to send their support was Shakira.

Just before starting the Colombian match against South Korea, the first in group H of the national team, the artist spoke on her social networks.

Shakira left a short but very emotional message of support for the players.

“Proud of our Colombian team representing us in the women’s soccer world cup”wrote the artist.

He added to his post three hearts, yellow, blue and red.

Shakira’s message immediately unleashed a chain of reactions from users of social networks, in massive support for the team at the World Cup.

SPORTS

