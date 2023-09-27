Two weeks ago, Shakira was recognized as a “world icon” by the network MTV in a ceremony in which the current music superstar Taylor Swift celebrated the presentation with harangues from the audience and singing the songs in English. In contrast to her recognitions, the singer’s personal life continues in the midst of a media separation, which gave ink to her latest lyrics, and tax evasion lawsuits. The Spanish Justice says it has arguments to take it to court.

“The Prosecutor’s Office accuses Shakira of having defrauded the Treasury with more than 6 million euros in the 2018 personal income tax and wealth tax returns, using a corporate network based in tax havens. This is what he maintains Public ministry in the complaint she filed three months ago against the Colombian artist—already notified to her home in Miami—which has given rise to a court in Esplugues de Llobregat (Barcelona) to open a second case against her for two crimes against the Treasury. Public,” says an RTVE article.

Before this lawsuit, Shakira had not only agreed to go to court over her songs – already a global success together with Bizarrap – but she also paid 14.5 million euros in 2018 for the debt to the Treasury “after having paid another 20 million for the year 2011,” as El Periódico de Catalunya reported at the time. The Colombian pleaded innocent and defended that it was in 2015 when she officially declared herself a resident, since in 2013 she was in the United States for her participation as a jury in ‘The Voice’.

However, he now faces the new accusation as a resident in Spain. The authorities explained how she would have used “tax havens” to evade taxes. “He failed to declare income in the amount of 12.5 million dollars, received in the form of an advance in fiscal year 2011 and accrued in fiscal year 2018 on the occasion of the ‘El dorado’ musical tour; failed to declare income for an amount greater than 2.5 million euros, which was received in two intermediary companies GGT and AC; deducted duplicate expenses for an amount greater than 3 million euros; deducted expenses for the amortization of his own musical rights in an amount exceeding 3 million euros; and deducted personal expenses and unjustified expenses for amounts exceeding 500,000 euros,” the accusation says.

The singer’s legal team responded to cnn on the accusation that has a prison sentence of two to six years. “No notification has been received in Miami, the singer’s official address, about the complaint in relation to the 2018 financial year” and that for the moment they are focused on the previous accusation. “In the preparation of the trial for the 2012-2014 fiscal years that will begin next November 20.”

Meanwhile, Shakira also continues to be in the news for the release of ‘El Jefe’, a song in the form of social criticism that has as its protagonist to his children’s nanny and his ex-father-in-lawJoan Piqué.